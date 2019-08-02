Global 2019 Fintech Investment Hits $37.9B Amid Slowdown

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The total value of financial technology deals in the first half of 2019 posted a sluggish $37.9 billion when compared to 2018, while the U.S. share hit $18.3 billion and accounted for almost half the worldwide deals, according to a KPMG report. Total value in 2018 from venture capital, private equity and mergers and acquisitions fintech deals hit $120 billion, largely driven by massive deals, including the $14 billion Ant Financial financing agreement, according to KPMG. KPMG's biannual Pulse of Fintech report published Wednesday found that investment in fintech was particularly slow in the Asia-Pacific region in the first half of 2019, largely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS