Biopharma Co. Says Investor Suit Tries To Go Around Board

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. told a Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday that a derivative stockholder suit claiming company directors are paid excessive salaries is a procedurally improper go-around filed after the investor made a litigation demand on the board that was rejected. During arguments in front of Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, Ultragenyx said there are procedural issues with stockholder John Solak’s suit filed last year that should lead the court to grant the company's motion to dismiss. Included among those issues is an “artful dodge” by Solak’s counsel in which they failed to include a June 2018 letter sent...

