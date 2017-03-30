Consol Beats Miner Health Plan's Benefit Suit At 4th Circ.

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused Thursday to revive a benefits plan’s suit accusing Consol Energy Inc. of violating the Coal Industry Retiree Health Benefit Act by cutting health coverage for retired coal workers, finding the plan didn’t show it was hurt by the changes. In a unanimous opinion, the three-judge panel said the district court correctly found that the United Mine Workers of America 1992 Benefit Plan lacked standing to sue Consol for allegedly running afoul of the Coal Act when it changed its health care coverage. The plan had contended that it was harmed by its duty under the Coal Act...

