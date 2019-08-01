Enviros Say BLM Wrongly Approved NM Fracking Permits

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Navajo-linked environmental group has challenged the Bureau of Land Management's approval of more than 250 oil and gas drilling permits in New Mexico's Mancos Shale, asserting in federal court that the agency failed to consider the cumulative environmental and public health impacts of fracking. Dine Citizens Against Ruining our Environment, joined by the Sierra Club, WildEarth Guardians, and others, on Thursday accused the BLM of not doing the requisite environmental reviews mandated under the National Environmental Policy Act when approving drilling permits in the Greater Chaco Landscape in northwestern New Mexico. The groups say the bureau has approved 255 applications...

