NLRB Tackles Bargaining Orders, Bonuses In Latest Rulings

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- In one of a spate of rulings issued to close out July, the National Labor Relations Board held that a Phoenix-area food supplier can’t dodge a union election after it illegally undermined an organizing drive, but declined to order the company to bargain immediately since much time has passed since its “serious” anti-union misconduct. The decision, which involves food supplier Stern Produce Company Inc., was one of seven that the NLRB issued in the final week of July that tackled a range of labor law topics. Although the NLRB was active over the past week, Fisher Phillips partner and co-head of...

