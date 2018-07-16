Diamond Mogul's Widow Claims Innocence Of $61M Tax Fraud

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The widow of a diamond mogul told a New York federal court Thursday she should have innocent spouse relief from allegations that her family participated in a $61 million tax fraud scheme. Judith Lax, who was married to diamond businessman Chaim Lax, said both she and her minor son should not be held liable for unpaid estate taxes and her husband's unpaid income taxes. They are seeking to dismiss the government's claims against them. Judith Lax and her minor son were named in a 61-page civil complaint filed by the government in July 2018 alleging that her husband, who died in...

