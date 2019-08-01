Senate Confirms Gustafson As EEOC General Counsel

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Virginia solo employment practitioner Sharon Fast Gustafson as general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, giving the job discrimination watchdog its first chief prosecutor of the Trump administration. The Senate confirmed Gustafson, a Republican, to a four-year term as part of a voice vote on a block of nominees that also included current EEOC member Charlotte Burrows. Burrows, a Democrat who has been on the commission since 2014, was tapped for a new four-year term by the president early last month. EEOC Chairwoman Janet Dhillon said in a statement Thursday that she looks “forward...

