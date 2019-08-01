FCC Greenlights Spoofing Ban For Texts, Foreign Calls

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to beef up existing robocall protections to cover foreign calls and spam texts, though two agency heads clashed on whether the measure goes too far or not far enough. In Thursday's open meeting, agency heads unanimously agreed to implement new rules barring malicious text messages, calls from overseas, and additional types of voice calls that are "spoofed," or illegally masked to appear local. The initiative expands the FCC's authority to crack down on the bad actors behind spoofed calls — a nuisance that has spawned over 35,000 consumer complaints in the first half of...

