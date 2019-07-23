DC Judge Puts Hold On Releasing Trump’s NY Tax Returns

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked New York officials from furnishing President Donald Trump’s state tax returns to Congress until after the judge rules whether his court has the authority to weigh Trump’s claims against the officials. A D.C. federal court on Thursday blocked New York officials from handing President Donald Trump's state tax returns to Congress until the court decides whether it has authority in the case. (AP) U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols adopted a proposal from New York tax commissioner Michael Schmidt and Attorney General Letitia James under which they would refrain from furnishing Trump’s tax returns to the...

