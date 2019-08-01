Deals Rumor Mill: Inexio-Deutsche Glasfaser, Aviva, Advent

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A pair of German fiber optics companies are getting ready to launch separate sales, Reuters reported on Thursday. According to the report, Warburg Pincus-backed Inexio and KKR-backed Deutsche Glasfaser could begin sale processes later this year. Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported that Inexio could be valued at upward of €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in a sale, while Deutsche Glasfaser could be valued at as much as €2 billion. British insurer Aviva is looking at options for its Asian unit, Bloomberg reported early Thursday. According to the report, those options could include a sale of the business. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet...

