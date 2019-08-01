Online Pharmacy Says Anthem Illegally Axed It From Network

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed online pharmacy CareZone has sued Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc. and two other insurers in California federal court for allegedly violating state competition laws and Tennessee's "any willing provider" law by canceling a provider agreement between the insurer and CareZone, then shutting the startup out of its pharmacy network. CZ Services Inc., doing business as CareZone Pharmacy, said in its suit filed Thursday that Anthem and Express Scripts Inc., the largest mail-order pharmacy company in the U.S., worked hand in hand to terminate contracts with the California-based online startup in order to push it out of the market. The pharmacy, which delivers...

