4 Firms Steer Campbell's $2.2B Biscuit Biz Deal With KKR

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Campbell Soup Co. stirred things up on Friday, announcing it has agreed to sell Australia's Arnott's Biscuits and other business operations to KKR in a $2.2 billion deal steered by four firms. New Jersey-based Campbell said the sale of Arnott's, along with some of Campbell's international operations, is expected in the first half of the 2020 fiscal year. Campbell's said the deal, along with its sale of Kelsen earlier this month, stacked up to an aggregate of $2.5 billion for the entire international division. "This was a thorough and complex process in which we considered many options. Our approach has resulted...

