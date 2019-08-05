NJ Hospital Network Ducks Doctor's Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court has refused to revive a former Inspira Health Network medical resident's suit claiming the hospital network flouted state anti-discrimination law by mistreating her after a miscarriage and eventually terminating her contract after she became pregnant again. A two-judge panel of the Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division on Friday backed Inspira Health Network Inc. and Inspira Medical Centers Inc.'s summary judgment win in Christina Liro's suit, which claimed that Inspira flouted the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. The judges found that Liro didn't do everything in her power to remain employed. Specifically, the judges said...

