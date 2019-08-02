UK Probing Salesforce's $15.7B Tableau Deal

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer has opened an investigation into cloud-based software company Salesforce.com Inc.'s recently closed $15.7 billion purchase of analytics platform Tableau Software. The Competition and Markets Authority published an initial enforcement order on Friday requiring the companies to keep certain separations in place while the watchdog decides if the merger should be referred for a deeper probe. A spokesperson for Salesforce told Law360 the company is “working cooperatively with the CMA as it completes its review.” Salesforce and Tableau announced the deal’s closing on Thursday, but said in a statement that the CMA had decided to review the transaction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS