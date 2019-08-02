Mayer Brown Nabs Kirkland Atty As Bankruptcy Co-Head

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP has given a boost to its Chicago office, bringing in a partner from Kirkland & Ellis LLP to co-lead the firm’s global restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency practice, the firm announced Friday. Adam Paul has represented both debtors and creditors in reorganizations both in the U.S. and abroad, as well as in both in-court and out-of-court proceedings, the firm said. “Mayer Brown was the ideal choice for me, particularly given the depth of the firm’s existing restructuring capabilities, broad and sophisticated client base and demonstrated commitment to growth in this area,” Paul said in a statement. “I look forward...

