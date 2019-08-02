Calif. Man Gets 2.5 Years For $8M Ross Insider Trading

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday sentenced a former contractor for Ross Stores Inc. to 2 1/2 years in prison for using insider sales information to make $8.2 million in illicit profits from stock trades, saying the man was driven by greed and his "extended scheme" warrants a substantial term of imprisonment. During a hearing in Oakland, California, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. sentenced Saleem Khan, 55, to 30 months in prison, which was higher than the probation officer's 2-year recommendation, but lower than prosecutors' 3 1/2-year proposal. The government's investigation began more than seven years ago, and Khan pled...

