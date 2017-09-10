Va. Film Fest Reaches Deal To End 'Good Faith' Copyright Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The organizer of a Virginia film festival has reached a deal to resolve a federal lawsuit by a photographer who accused it of infringing his copyrighted image of Washington, D.C., to promote the event. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. But photographer Russell Brammer and Violent Hues Productions LLC, the organizer of the Northern Virginia International Film Festival, told a Virginia federal judge on Wednesday in a one-page joint notice of settlement that they will file a bid “in the near future” to dismiss the case. Brammer’s attorney declined to comment on Friday. Representatives for Violent Hues did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS