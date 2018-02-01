HTC, Others Get Part Of Telecom Patent Axed At PTAB

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board nixed several claims from a Koninklijke telecommunications patent after being swayed by arguments from LG Electronics Inc., HTC Corp. and Lenovo Group Ltd. that three of the patent's claims were too obvious for the distinction. The board handed down its final decision Thursday on the Dutch mobile telecom company's patent for "regulating access to a telecommunications network," explaining why it found the three claims to be unpatentable in a dense, 65-page opinion. "Patent owner's argument is not convincing," the board said. Condensed into the simplest terms, the board found that several previous patents rendered claims in...

