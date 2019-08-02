Prosecutors Fire Back At AG Barr Over Immigrant Convictions

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Over 40 state and local prosecutors urged U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Friday not to diminish their authority over the immigration consequences of criminal convictions, claiming it would undermine states’ rights and their necessary exercise of discretion. Submitting an amicus brief to the U.S. Department of Justice, 43 local prosecutors and state attorneys general urged the DOJ not to alter long-standing precedent under which Congress and the Board of Immigration Appeals has historically deferred to local prosecutors’ judgments as to criminal convictions and sentences. Otherwise, federal immigration authorities could weigh any past conviction or sentence when deciding to deport immigrants,...

