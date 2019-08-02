Klobuchar Floats Bill To Beef Up Section 2 Enforcement

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Friday that she had introduced a bill intended to crack down on dominant companies by empowering federal enforcers to seek civil fines for Section 2 monopolization offenses. Klobuchar, ranking member of the Senate subcommittee for antitrust, is running for president on a platform that includes stepped-up enforcement of antitrust laws. She said in a statement Friday announcing the bill, S.2237, that enforcers need additional tools to help with the country’s “major monopoly problem.” “Dominant companies need to be put on notice that there will be serious financial consequences for illegal monopolistic behavior,” Klobuchar said. “Our legislation...

