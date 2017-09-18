EEOC Can Keep Chipotle Bias Case Notes Private, Judge Says

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Making the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission disclose the facts that led it to accuse Chipotle of forcing a worker out after ignoring his sexual harassment complaints intrudes on the agency's process, a California federal judge has said in an order reversing a magistrate judge's decision. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Thursday said U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen misapplied the law when she found the EEOC's investigative notes were not shielded by the "deliberative process privilege," which protects from disclosure documents that drive an agency's decisions. Though this does not necessarily cover "purely factual material," it does when...

