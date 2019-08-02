Fortress Buys Assets From Majestic Wine For $116M

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- An entity affiliated with private equity shop Fortress Investment Group has reached a deal to buy retail and commercial assets from Majestic Wine for £95 million ($115.6 million), according to an announcement on Friday. CF Bacchus Holdings Ltd., which is controlled by Fortress Investment Group LLC-managed funds, is buying Majestic Wine Warehouses Ltd. and Les Celliers de Calais SAS, which hold the retail and commercial assets, Majestic Wine said in the Friday announcement. Watford, England-based Majestic Wine is also selling a separate property to a third party for an additional £5 million. The company plans to use proceeds to pay off...

