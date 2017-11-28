Venezuela Says Koch's Service Failure Kills $400M Award Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Venezuela asked a D.C. federal court Friday to dismiss litigation brought by two Swiss affiliates of Koch Industries Inc. seeking to confirm a more than $400 million arbitral award stemming from the nationalization of fertilizer plants, saying the country wasn’t properly served. The motion comes a few months after Koch Minerals SARL and Koch Nitrogen International SARL secured an entry of default against Venezuela based on its failure to respond to the suit. The country defended its actions, pointing to its “tumultuous political situation,” which has pitted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro against opposition leader Juan Guaidó. In the midst of this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS