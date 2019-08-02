Gov't Ends Family Entry Programs For Haitians, Filipino Vets

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is terminating two Obama-era family-based immigration unification programs that protect spouses and dependents of Filipino and Filipino American World War II veterans and certain Haitian families from deportation, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Friday. Ending the Filipino World War II Veterans Parole and Haitian Family Reunification Parole programs, which allow some relatives of U.S. citizens and permanent residents to temporarily enter or remain in the country before their residency visas are available, would "better ensure that parole is used only on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons," the agency said. "Under these categorical parole programs, individuals...

