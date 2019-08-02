Agreement Ends US' Wrangling Over Beef Access In Europe

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration officially signed an agreement Friday guaranteeing American farmers a larger share of the European beef market, with Brussels agreeing to provide U.S. farmers with a share of its fixed quota for hormone-free beef imports, settling a World Trade Organization case that began in the late 1990s. Under the terms of the agreement signed by President Donald Trump, annual duty-free beef imports to the European Union will nearly triple over the next seven years. When the deal is fully implemented, annual exports are expected to grow from $150 million to $420 million, according to a statement from the Office of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS