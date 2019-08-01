Glock Sells 'Unreasonably Dangerous' Handguns, Suit Says

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Two handgun owners have hit gun maker Glock Inc. with a putative class action claiming certain models of its semi-automatic handguns are defective, "unreasonably dangerous" and "unfit for their intended use," according to the suit filed in Arizona federal court. At least 30 models of Glock handguns have a defect that causes a so-called "blow out" or "kaboom" when firing them in a certain position, named plaintiffs David Melian and Christopher George said in their 27-page complaint filed on Thursday. The defect "can and does" result in personal injury, they said. Georgia-based Glock is aware of the safety problems associated with...

