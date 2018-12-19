Glansaol Ch. 11 Plan OK'd With CEO Settlement

Law360, New York (August 2, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Friday approved the liquidation plan of bankrupt makeup brand holding company Glansaol Holdings Inc., which included a more than $1 million deal with a subsidiary's former CEO over her discrimination, harassment and fraud claims. Under the agreement, approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles along with Glansaol's Chapter 11 plan, Jane Park, founder and former CEO of Julep Beauty Inc., will drop claims she was fraudulently induced to sell her business to Glansaol in 2016 and was subjected to sexual harassment and racial discrimination in return for Glansaol partially writing off a $1.15 million loan...

