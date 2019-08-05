DOJ Eyeing Auto Parts Maker ZF's $7B Plan To Buy Wabco

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice wants more information on auto parts maker Wabco's plan to be bought out by German rival ZF for a whopping $7 billion, Wabco has revealed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Wabco disclosed Friday that the DOJ has made a second request for information on the merger with ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The request for more information extends the DOJ's deadline for ruling on the deal indefinitely, but Belgium-based Wabco Holdings Inc. said it still expects to close the deal in early 2020. Investors hit Wabco with two separate lawsuits in April seeking to delay the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS