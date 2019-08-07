Justices' Betting Ruling May Spur State Tax Action: Panel

Law360, Boise, Idaho (August 7, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down a federal law prohibiting most states from legalizing sports betting might provide a new avenue to challenge federal restrictions on state taxes, panelists said Wednesday. Odds are displayed on a sportsbook screen in this 2015 file photo. The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door to legalizing sports betting with its Murphy v. NCAA ruling. (AP) When the court used the 10th Amendment’s anti-commandeering doctrine, which prevents the U.S. Congress from interfering with state sovereignty, to invalidate the sports gambling ban in May 2018, it signaled that it might be open to revisiting federal constraints...

