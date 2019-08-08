Wayfair Bill Unlikely As States Are ‘Behaving,’ MTC Rep Says

Law360, Boise, Idaho (August 8, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Federal legislation in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s seminal Wayfair decision is unlikely to gain traction because states are “behaving themselves” by not imposing onerous compliance burdens on businesses, a Multistate Tax Commission representative said Thursday. Because states are behaving when it comes to taxing remote purchases, it's unlikely Congress will see a need to pass federal legislation, according to Thomas K.E. Shimkin, an official with the Multistate Tax Commission. Congress may not see a need to police the states because they have given remote sellers ample time to comply with tax collection requirements and have not pursued retroactive tax...

