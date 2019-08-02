Deals Rumor Mill: CBS-Viacom, Amazon, Brookfield

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Media giants CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. have inked an agreement about who will lead a combined company if the pair merge, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Citing anonymous sources, the Journal reported that Viacom CEO Bob Bakish would be the chief executive of the combined company under the agreement. According to the report, CBS’ acting CEO Joe Ianniello would be offered a job to oversee all of CBS’ branded assets under the agreement. The report cautioned, however, that a formal merger offer has not been made. E-commerce giant Amazon is discussing a deal to buy a stake in...

