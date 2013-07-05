Japanese Investors Reach Deal In $1.5B Ponzi Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A class of Japanese investors asked a Nevada federal judge Friday to approve a settlement reached with MRI International Inc. and its CEO that would end a six-year-old suit over a massive $1.5 billion medical-debt Ponzi scheme, although the agreed-upon $442 million is unlikely to be recovered. Because rulings in parallel criminal and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission cases have tied up all of MRI and CEO Edwin Fujinaga's known assets, the terms of the settlement say the defendants agree to a judgment of $442.2 million that can be enforced if any hidden assets are discovered. The investors' attorneys will also...

