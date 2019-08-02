Offit Kurman Hit With Suit Over $10M Employment Judgment

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- An independent mortgage bank has filed suit against the Maryland-based firm Offit Kurman, claiming the firm bungled an employment suit brought by its loan officers and that contracts drafted by Offit Kurman left the bank wide open to litigation, leading to a $10 million judgment. Wisconsin-based Waterstone Mortgage Corporation said in a complaint filed Friday in Wisconsin federal court that Offit Kurman never told the company it had a conflict of interest in handling the loan officers’ suit because it was in the firm’s best interest to defend the quality of the contracts it had drafted. Instead, the firm made several...

