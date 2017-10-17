5th Circ. Won't Revive WorldLink's Wage Suit Coverage Bid

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel on Friday affirmed a federal court’s order that RSUI Indemnity Co. doesn’t have to cover staffing agency ADI WorldLink LLC’s costs to defend a slew of arbitrations with employees who say they were refused overtime pay. In a 2-1 opinion, the panel agreed with a Texas district court that, under an “interrelatedness” provision in WorldLink’s directors and officers policies, all the arbitrations against the staffing company must be treated as a single claim first made when the earliest of the employees’ complaints was filed in 2014. The lower court found — and the appellate panel agreed...

