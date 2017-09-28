Manager's Comments Keep FedEx Race Bias Suit Alive

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has kept alive part of a former FedEx handler's suit claiming he was fired because he's black, saying his manager calling a black colleague "cracked out" suggests racial hostility may have tainted reports that led to the worker's dismissal. U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III on Friday partially denied FedEx Freight Inc.'s motion for summary judgment in Keith Sykes' suit alleging the company's Romulus, Michigan, service center maintained a culture of discrimination against black employees that led to his firing in retaliation for his complaints to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Sykes, a "dock worker"...

