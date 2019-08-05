Russian Billionaire Fights Criminal Case Tied To Arbitration

Law360, London (August 5, 2019, 6:11 PM BST) -- A London judge agreed Monday to delay the arraignment of a former Russian politician accused of perverting the course of justice during earlier litigation until January. Vladimir Anatolevich Chernukhin, a former deputy finance minister in Russia, is facing allegations of intending to pervert the course of justice between November 2015 and January 2019, in a private prosecution brought by Russian businessmen and rival Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska. Chernukhin was scheduled for arraignment at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, but Judge Christopher Hehir agreed that entering a plea would be inappropriate pending the outcome of two applications Chernukhin recently lodged with the court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS