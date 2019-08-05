Seacor Pays Roughly $172M To Buy Avista Out Of Shipping JV

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Transportation and logistics firm Seacor said Monday that it will acquire complete control of a joint venture with Avista Capital for $106 million in cash and 1.5 million shares of Seacor common stock, in a deal with a total value of about $172 million based on Monday's trading price. The deal will see Seacor Holdings Inc. buy out Avista Capital Partners' 49% interest in the joint venture, known as Seabulk, according to a statement. Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Seacor trades on the New York Stock Exchange, and as of Monday afternoon shares were selling for $44.49 apiece, giving the 1.5 million shares...

