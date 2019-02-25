Feds Say No More NEPA Review For Yellowstone Bison

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to uphold a lower court decision tossing a conservation group’s bid for further environmental review of bison management near Yellowstone National Park, saying the group is challenging state and tribal regulation that isn't covered by the federal law at issue. Cottonwood Environmental Law Center is seeking to overturn a Montana district judge’s February ruling that there was no “major federal action” in the bison management program in an area adjacent to Yellowstone that would require a supplement to the existing environmental impact statement under the National Environmental Policy Act. The U.S. Department...

