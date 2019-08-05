Split NLRB OKs Electrolux's Firing Of Union Negotiator

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Appliance maker Electrolux didn't flout federal labor law when it fired an outspoken union supporter for insubordination, even though there was evidence that it treated her more harshly than it treated other disobedient workers, a divided National Labor Relations Board has ruled. A split, three-member board panel on Friday overturned a ruling by NLRB Administrative Law Judge Arthur Amchan that Electrolux violated the National Labor Relations Act when it fired J'Vada Mason — a union supporter and bargaining committee member — from her job at its Memphis, Tennessee, oven manufacturing plant for insubordination after she refused a supervisor's request to personally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS