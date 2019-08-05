Pa. Woman Wants Court To Decide If Crash Was Job-Related

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman fighting two insurers' dueling denials of her crash-related claims said she can't simultaneously be exempt from her personal insurance policy as a delivery driver for Shipt Inc. and not be a delivery driver covered by Shipt's policy, according to a lawsuit filed in state court Friday. Mayra Tovar-Lopez had been denied coverage by her personal Nationwide policy under an exemption for delivery drivers, and by Shipt’s insurance through James River Insurance Co. because she was allegedly in between making one delivery and picking up the next, the complaint filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas said....

