Seeger Weiss Adds Fraud Pro As Firm Eyes Philly Expansion

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Seeger Weiss LLP is welcoming a former Berger Montague partner who specializes in fraud cases to its office in Philadelphia in what firm leadership said Tuesday is the first step in a dedicated plan to significantly bolster its presence in the City of Brotherly Love. The addition of Shauna Itri, who spent 14 years with Berger Montague before jumping ship last month, brings the total number of attorneys Seeger Weiss boasts in Philadelphia to just two. But founding partner Stephen Weiss told Law360 on Tuesday that Itri's hiring was just the start of what he expected would be a significant expansion...

