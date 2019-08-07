Eversheds Sutherland Nabs M&A Pro From Greenberg Traurig

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has picked up a veteran mergers and acquisitions lawyer from Greenberg Traurig as a partner in its new Chicago office, the firm announced. Stacey Kern joined Eversheds on Monday as a partner in its M&A and private capital practices, according to the announcement. Kerns has more than 20 years of experience as a corporate attorney at some of the nation's largest firms. "[Kern] brings a strong background and years of experience at the highest levels in both M&A and private equity," Mark D. Wasserman, co-CEO of Eversheds Sutherland, said in a statement. Kern has worked with private equity outfits,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS