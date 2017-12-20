Fed. Circ. Backs Sony's PTAB Wins On Image Sensor Patents

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday refused to revive two patents challenged by Sony Corp. covering an image sensor used in video cameras, citing its separate ruling last week that it is constitutional for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to review patents that pre-date the America Invents Act. In two nonprecedential rulings, the three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB’s decisions invalidating Collabo Innovations Inc.’s sensor patents, despite Collabo’s contention that the board could not revoke its patents because they were issued before the AIA passed in 2011. The retroactive application of inter partes review of the patents unlawfully stripped Collabo of the...

