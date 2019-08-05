Australia Won't Host US Missiles, Prime Minister Asserts

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Australia will not host missiles for the United States, its prime minister said Monday, shortly after Defense Secretary Mark Esper suggested that the U.S. will locate ground-based missiles in Asia after pulling out of an arms control deal with Russia. Australia has not been formally asked to host missiles by the U.S., and would not consider doing so, Scott Morrison said at a press conference amid the annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations meeting, or AUSMIN, following related speculation. "I think I can rule a line under that," Morrison said. Morrison's comments came after Esper told reporters on Friday on his way to...

