Fund Administrator Aims To Sink $40M Ponzi Scheme Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A former fund administration company said Monday it shouldn't have to face a more than $40 million lawsuit by investors who say their money was taken in a Ponzi scheme run by a former New Jersey fire chief who's now in prison. Apex Consolidation Entity Ltd. and a group of associated companies argued that the investors, who are trying to recover their lost funds after the former fire chief declared bankruptcy, can't sue the fund administrator and its related companies in New Jersey state court because none of those defendants are based there, according to a brief supporting the administrators' motion...

