Canadian Court Won't Nix Expert Report In $701M Yukos Case

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Canadian court has refused to strike evidence submitted by a Russian law expert in a $701 million arbitration accusing Russia of improperly causing the demise of Yukos Oil Co., rejecting the country's claims that the expert was unqualified and biased against it. Judge Michael A. Penny of Ontario's Superior Court of Justice said in a July 29 ruling that he was unconvinced the expert's alleged "long history" of providing strategic advice and expert reports for Yukos and Yukos-related entities in claims against Russia meant that he was biased against the country. Instead, it actually made the professor — identified in...

