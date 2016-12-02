2nd Circ. Upholds Senior Noteholders' Win In Liquidation Row

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday affirmed a senior noteholder's right to proceed with a trust liquidation, while also ruling that the Investment Company Act creates a right to private action. The appellate panel's opinion spends much time discussing the congressional intent behind the ICA, a statute that provides legal parameters for the registration of investment companies, and ultimately finds that a lower court erred in ruling that the ICA does not allow an investor to try and get back their investment from an issuer who violates the underlying investment contract. That finding, however, was of no help to a cadre of...

