Gordon & Rees Partner Joins Holland & Knight In Philadelphia

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight announced Monday it has added a former Gordon & Rees partner to the financial services practice in its Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, office. In the announcement, Holland & Knight LLP touted new senior counsel Eugene Chikowski’s decades of experience and “outside the box” approach to representing large corporations in consumer compliance, risk management, bankruptcies and related matters. “Gene is an outstanding compliance and bankruptcy attorney with strong relationships with decision-makers at Fortune 500 companies, including some of the largest financial institutions in the country,” Leonard Bernstein, the leader of the Philadelphia practice group, said in the announcement. Chikowski, a graduate...

