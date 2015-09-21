Judge: 2nd Circ. Didn't Sink Dental Startup's Damages Claims

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Monday found that a recent Second Circuit decision did not sink SourceOne Dental Inc.’s claims against Benco and Patterson seeking damages for an alleged boycott of the startup dental supplier. U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan issued a text order rejecting a reconsideration bid from Benco Dental Supply Co. and Patterson Cos. that sought another look at the court’s April 2018 summary judgment ruling and at a ruling that refused to exclude a SourceOne expert's testimony. The distributors had argued that the Second Circuit recently affirmed the dismissal of claims from a company that sold products...

