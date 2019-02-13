Discovery Rules Adopted In J&J Talc Supplier Ch. 11 Case

Law360, Wilmington (August 5, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge approved a pair of protective orders Monday in the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson talc supplier Imerys Talc America Inc. that govern the production of privileged documents as the debtor pursues a plan to deal with thousands of personal injury and wrongful death claims caused by tainted talc. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said the protective orders — one for the main bankruptcy case, the other in an adversary proceeding over insurance coverage rights— were aimed at maintaining the confidentiality of privileged documents while also allowing them to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS